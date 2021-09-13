Hosting the intelligence chiefs of key countries by ISI chief is one of the most important diplomatic achievements of Pakistan’s current era. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Khawaja Rameez Hassan, Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q Punjab, said in a press release that India is currently completely isolated in the region. Hosting the intelligence chiefs of key countries by ISI chief is one of the most important diplomatic achievements of Pakistan’s current era

Hosting the intelligence chiefs of key countries by ISI chief is one of the most important diplomatic achievements of Pakistan’s current era.

He added that the meeting of the intelligence chiefs of eight countries, including China, Iran, Russia and Uzbekistan, presented a practical picture of the region’s decisions being made in the region.

Pakistan is moving forward as a stable state and Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies are working day and night to restore Pakistan’s lost credibility for which they are facing criticism and conspiracies