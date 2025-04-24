Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Hot and dry conditions to persist across Pakistan on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country on Friday, with very hot conditions expected in the southern regions.

According to the Met Office, isolated areas in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir may experience partly cloudy skies accompanied by light rain and thunderstorms.

In the Federal capital, Islamabad, hot and dry conditions will prevail throughout the day, turning partly cloudy by evening or night.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts will experience hot and dry weather. However, light rain-thunderstorms are likely in upper regions including Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Kurram, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Lakki Marwat, Khyber, and Waziristan during the evening or night.

In Punjab, the province will remain hot and dry overall, with the Pothohar region likely to witness partly cloudy conditions during the evening or night.

Daytime temperatures in southern Punjab are expected to be 3 to 5 degree celsius above normal.

In Sindh, very hot and dry weather will grip most districts, with daytime temperatures likely to remain 4 to 6°C above average.

In Balochistan, hot and dry weather accompanied by gusty winds is expected in most districts.

In Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of isolated light rain and thunderstorms is forecast.

During the past 24 hours, most areas of the country experienced hot and dry weather, with extremely high temperatures in the southern regions. Light rain-thunderstorms occurred at isolated locations in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan. Dir received 2 mm of rain.

The highest temperatures recorded were 46C in Sibbi, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Dadu, followed closely by Jacobabad, Sukkur, Khairpur, Padidan, Mohenjodaro, and Chhor at 45 C.

