Hot And Dry Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024

Hot and dry forecast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The weather is likely to remain hot and dry in most areas of Punjab including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to the Department of Meteorology, due to a change in weather, the chill has increased in morning hours. In the last 24 hours, the weather remained dry in most parts of Punjab, including Lahore. Similar conditions are expected in the next 24 hours.

