Hot and dry weather conditions to persist across most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather to dominate most parts of the country on Friday.

The continental air continues to prevail over the region.

The majority of areas will experience high temperatures, with no significant relief in sight.

However, there is a chance of isolated light rain or thunderstorms in parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the evening or night hours.

The country will remain under the influence of continental air, which is contributing to the persistent hot and dry conditions across much of the region.

The last 24 hours saw predominantly hot and dry weather across most areas.

High temperatures were recorded, with Dadu reaching a scorching 45 C, followed by Mohenjo Daro at 43 C.

Several other cities, including Sabbi, Bahawalnagar, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Padaidan, experienced highs of 42 C.