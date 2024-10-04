Open Menu

Hot And Dry Weather Conditions To Persist Across Most Parts Of Country

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Hot and dry weather conditions to persist across most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather to dominate most parts of the country on Friday.

The continental air continues to prevail over the region.

The majority of areas will experience high temperatures, with no significant relief in sight.

However, there is a chance of isolated light rain or thunderstorms in parts of Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the evening or night hours.

The country will remain under the influence of continental air, which is contributing to the persistent hot and dry conditions across much of the region.

The last 24 hours saw predominantly hot and dry weather across most areas.

High temperatures were recorded, with Dadu reaching a scorching 45 C, followed by Mohenjo Daro at 43 C.

Several other cities, including Sabbi, Bahawalnagar, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Padaidan, experienced highs of 42 C.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Martyrs Shaheed Bahawalnagar Dadu

Recent Stories

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more fear ..

Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency

50 minutes ago
 World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup

52 minutes ago
 Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup ope ..

Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers

51 minutes ago
 PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China

52 minutes ago
 Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestat ..

Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules

53 minutes ago
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to apprec ..

KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..

53 minutes ago
 "Education Opportunities: GB students to get benef ..

"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..

53 minutes ago
 More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lak ..

More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lake

53 minutes ago
 Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cu ..

Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores

53 minutes ago
 Bangladesh 'emotional' after first win in 10 years ..

Bangladesh 'emotional' after first win in 10 years at Women's T20 World Cup

51 minutes ago
 Oil prices jump, stocks fall on Middle East tensio ..

Oil prices jump, stocks fall on Middle East tensions

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan