Hot and dry weather forecast in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

The report said that light rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds are also expected at isolated places in Chitral, Upper Dir, Upper Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, and Mansehra districts till night.

Moreover, dust-raising winds are likely in plain areas of the province during the next 24 hours.

The highest temperature in the province was recorded in Dera Ismail Khan at 45 degrees Celsius.