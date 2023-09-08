Hot and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

The weather will remain hot and humid in plain areas.

However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain was recorded at Chore 05mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded during the period were Dadu, Khairpur, and Rahim Yar Khan at 44 C.