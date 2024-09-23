Hot And Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country:PMD
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 23, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and dry weather for most parts of the country.
However, partly cloudy weather with rain-thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas during evening/night.
According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.
During the last 24 hours, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.
The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Nokkundi 43C, Bahawalpur and Dalbandin 42C.
