Hot and dry weather predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

However, light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely to occur at isolated places in Mansehra and Abbottabad districts during the afternoon and evening.

During the last 24 hours, mainly hot and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province. However isolated light rain-thunderstorm occurred over the Khyber districts.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 35/18, Chitral 24/09, Timergara 30/14, Dir 27/08, Mirkhani 24/06, Kalam 20/04, Drosh 23/10, Saidu Sharif 29/10, Pattan 32/16, Malam Jabba 17/07, Takht Bhai 32/16, Kakul 27/11, Balakot 31/10, Parachinar 17/05, Bannu 34/16, Cherat 25/11, D.I. Khan 37/20.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 37°C in Dera Ismail Khan.