Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Hot And Dry Weather Predicted For Most KP

Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Hot and dry weather predicted for most KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province.

However, light rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is likely to occur at isolated places in Mansehra and Abbottabad districts during the afternoon and evening.

During the last 24 hours, mainly hot and dry weather occurred in most districts of the province. However isolated light rain-thunderstorm occurred over the Khyber districts.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 35/18, Chitral 24/09, Timergara 30/14, Dir 27/08, Mirkhani 24/06, Kalam 20/04, Drosh 23/10, Saidu Sharif 29/10, Pattan 32/16, Malam Jabba 17/07, Takht Bhai 32/16, Kakul 27/11, Balakot 31/10, Parachinar 17/05, Bannu 34/16, Cherat 25/11, D.I. Khan 37/20.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 37°C in Dera Ismail Khan.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Parachinar Mansehra Dera Ismail Khan Saidu Chitral Dir Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportuniti ..

Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

31 minutes ago
 AUS leads critical conversations about future of d ..

AUS leads critical conversations about future of design education

31 minutes ago
 Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Medi ..

Dubai Press Club hosts 8th edition of Emirati Media Forum

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th April 2023

5 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.