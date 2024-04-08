Hot and dry weather predicts across northern Sindh

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) The Paki­stan Meteorological De­partment Sukkur on Monday pre­dicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the northern Sindh during the next 24 hours. While, maximum 36 centigrade was recorded. Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to pre­vail in the northern areas of Sindh province.