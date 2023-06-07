Hot and dry weather to prevail in most KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted that hot and dry weather is expected in most districts while very hot in some plan areas.

However; it said that cloudy weather with chances of isolated rain-wind/thunderstorm is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Swat, Buner, Khyber, Kurram districts in the evening and night.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry over most districts of the province while very hot over southern districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Nil The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 38/24, Chitral 32/15, Timergara 34/19, Dir 31/12, Mirkhani 34/14, Kalam 31/12, Drosh 34/14, Saidu Sharif 25/05, Pattan 32/18, Malam Jabba 25/05, Takht Bhai 37/25, Kakul 32/16, Balakot 33/18, Parachinar 28/12, Bannu 40/22, Cherat 30/17, D.I. Khan 40/23.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 40°C each in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu.