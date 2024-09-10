Hot and dry weather to prevail in most parts with chances of isolated thunderstorms:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

While the residents of Potohar, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may experience isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms on Wednesday.

The country continues to experience hot and dry weather as continental air prevails over most areas.

However, a shallow westerly wave is affecting the upper parts, leading to expectations of rain and thunderstorms in some regions.

During the past 24 hours, scattered thunderstorms were reported in Northeast Punjab, North Balochistan, and Kalam.

Hafizabad recorded 08mm of rain, while Mandi Bahauddin received 05mm. Lahore experienced light rainfall with 02mm recorded. In Balochistan, Barkhan saw 07mm of rain, and Kalam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 01mm.

The temperatures soared in many parts of the country, with Turbat recording a high of 43C, and Sibbi close behind at 42C.