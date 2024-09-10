Hot And Dry Weather To Prevail In Most Parts With Chances Of Isolated Thunderstorms:PMD
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The weather will remain hot and dry in most parts of the country during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.
While the residents of Potohar, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa may experience isolated rain-wind/thunderstorms on Wednesday.
The country continues to experience hot and dry weather as continental air prevails over most areas.
However, a shallow westerly wave is affecting the upper parts, leading to expectations of rain and thunderstorms in some regions.
During the past 24 hours, scattered thunderstorms were reported in Northeast Punjab, North Balochistan, and Kalam.
Hafizabad recorded 08mm of rain, while Mandi Bahauddin received 05mm. Lahore experienced light rainfall with 02mm recorded. In Balochistan, Barkhan saw 07mm of rain, and Kalam in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recorded 01mm.
The temperatures soared in many parts of the country, with Turbat recording a high of 43C, and Sibbi close behind at 42C.
Recent Stories
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal meets Ambassador Zaidong8 minutes ago
-
CM chairs meeting regarding damages caused by recent rains in Naseerabad38 minutes ago
-
CPK delegation meets Additional IGP Karachi38 minutes ago
-
Journalists walk out from KP assembly’s press gallery against CM’s controversial remarks38 minutes ago
-
Experts warn climate change threatens vulnerable communities in disputed territories38 minutes ago
-
PM calls on nation to renew commitment for building Pakistan as per Quaid's vision48 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for assaulting woman48 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses review appeals against removal of restaurants from Margalla Hills48 minutes ago
-
Mother of federal info minister spends busy day with families of PML-N deceased workers58 minutes ago
-
Quaid's determination & vision an enduring source of inspiration for nation: Gillani58 minutes ago
-
Fugitive arrested after six years from Saudi Arabia58 minutes ago
-
Governor directs VCs to make varsities drug, narcotics free1 hour ago