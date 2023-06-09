Hot and dry weather with chances of isolated rain, thunderstorm likely

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province while very hot in southern districts.

However, it said that cloudy weather with chances of isolated rain-wind and thunderstorm is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu , Lakki Marwat, D.I Khan, Tank and North/South Waziristan districts in the evening and night.

During the last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry over most districts of the province while very hot over southern districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 39/25, Chitral 37/18, Timergara 34/20, Dir 33/16, Mirkhani 40/16, Kalam 27/06, Drosh 37/21, Saidu Sharif 35/18, Pattan 37/24, Malam Jabba 23/14, Takht Bhai 37/24, Kakul 32/17, Balakot 34/17, Parachinar 28/12, Bannu 40/23, Cherat 32/19, D.I. Khan 41/27.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 41°C in Dera Ismail Khan.