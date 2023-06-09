UrduPoint.com

Hot And Dry Weather With Chances Of Isolated Rain, Thunderstorm Likely

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Hot and dry weather with chances of isolated rain, thunderstorm likely

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted that hot and dry weather is expected in most districts of the province while very hot in southern districts.

However, it said that cloudy weather with chances of isolated rain-wind and thunderstorm is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Malakand, Bunner, Shangla, Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu , Lakki Marwat, D.I Khan, Tank and North/South Waziristan districts in the evening and night.

During the last 24 hours weather remained hot and dry over most districts of the province while very hot over southern districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Nil.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 39/25, Chitral 37/18, Timergara 34/20, Dir 33/16, Mirkhani 40/16, Kalam 27/06, Drosh 37/21, Saidu Sharif 35/18, Pattan 37/24, Malam Jabba 23/14, Takht Bhai 37/24, Kakul 32/17, Balakot 34/17, Parachinar 28/12, Bannu 40/23, Cherat 32/19, D.I. Khan 41/27.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 41°C in Dera Ismail Khan.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Saidu Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Shangla Tank Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launch ..

Operation &#039;Chivalrous Knight / 2&#039; launches 4 new humanitarian initiati ..

10 minutes ago
 Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women' ..

Fatima Sana confident of a good show in ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup

1 hour ago
 Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to buil ..

Masood Khan, Chris Van Hollen discuss ways to build resilient Pak resolution

1 hour ago
 PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja ..

PTI vote bank declines in Pakistan, claims Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with partici ..

MoHRE holds 100 recruitment open days with participation of over 340 companies i ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presente ..

Federal Budget for next fiscal year to be presented today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.