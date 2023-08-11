Open Menu

Hot And Humid Weather With Isolated Rain, Thunderstorms Likely In KP

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Friday predicted mainly hot, humid and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province.

However, isolated rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan, Swabi and Kohat districts.

During the last 24 hours, hot, humid and partly cloudy weather occurred in most districts of the province, however, rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Swat, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Mardan, Peshawar, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber and Bannu districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Kakul 19, Takht Bhai 13, Buner & Malam Jabba 09 (each), Bannu 08, Pashat Bajaur 06, Dir & Kalam 04 (each), Timergara, Khaar Bajaur, Saidu Sharif & Mamad Gut 03 (each), Mirkhani & Balakot 01(each), Tirah & Peshawar (Airport & City) Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 38/27, Chitral 36/18, Timergara 37/22, Dir 33/17, Mirkhani 38/15, Kalam 28/09, Drosh 37/22, Saidu Sharif 35/18, Pattan 38/25, Malam Jabba 23/14, Takht Bhai 37/23, Kakul 31/18, Balakot 36/23, Parachinar 27/15, Bannu 41/20, Cherat 32/19, D.I. Khan 41/27.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 41�c in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu each.

