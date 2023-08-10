Hot and humid weather with isolated rain, winds in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted mainly hot, humid and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province.

However, isolated rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, North & South Waziristan, Tank, Bannu, Laki Marwat, D.I.Khan, Bajaur and Mohmand districts.

During the last 24 hours hot, humid and partly cloudy weather occurred in most districts of the Province.

Rain recorded (in mm): NIL The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 39/29, Chitral 38/19, Timergara 36/24, Dir 34/19, Mirkhani 39/17, Kalam 27/12, Drosh 39/20, Saidu Sharif 35/18, Pattan 38/26, Malam Jabba 24/15, Takht Bhai 37/29, Kakul 31/21, Balakot 35/23, Parachinar 27/14, Bannu 40/27, Cherat 33/19, D.I. Khan 41/30.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 41�c in Dera Ismail Khan.