Open Menu

Hot And Humid Weather With Isolated Rain, Winds In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Hot and humid weather with isolated rain, winds in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted mainly hot, humid and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province.

However, isolated rain-thunderstorm associated with gusty winds is likely to occur over Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Upper Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Charsadda, Peshawar, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, North & South Waziristan, Tank, Bannu, Laki Marwat, D.I.Khan, Bajaur and Mohmand districts.

During the last 24 hours hot, humid and partly cloudy weather occurred in most districts of the Province.

Rain recorded (in mm): NIL The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 39/29, Chitral 38/19, Timergara 36/24, Dir 34/19, Mirkhani 39/17, Kalam 27/12, Drosh 39/20, Saidu Sharif 35/18, Pattan 38/26, Malam Jabba 24/15, Takht Bhai 37/29, Kakul 31/21, Balakot 35/23, Parachinar 27/14, Bannu 40/27, Cherat 33/19, D.I. Khan 41/30.

The highest temperature recorded in the province was 41�c in Dera Ismail Khan.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Swat Hangu Parachinar Mansehra Kohat Dera Ismail Khan Saidu Charsadda Chitral Dir Karak Kohistan Malakand Shangla Tank Buner Timergara Balakot

Recent Stories

US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms ..

US once again rejects 'cipher controversy', terms it false

31 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thaila ..

OIC Secretary-General Visits the Kingdom of Thailand

42 minutes ago
 Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sist ..

Tuba Anwar reveals occasional jealousy of her sisters

43 minutes ago
 realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pak ..

Realme Aims to "Leap Up" to the Top 03 Spot in Pakistan by 2024

44 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source o ..

Rana Sanaullah demands investigation into source of alleged cipher published by ..

56 minutes ago
 Unilever Pakistan rehabilitates the village of Ess ..

Unilever Pakistan rehabilitates the village of Essa Rajero, Thatta as part of it ..

1 hour ago
IBA Karachi and University of Sialkot join hands t ..

IBA Karachi and University of Sialkot join hands to foster family businesses in ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan most philanthropic, giving nation in worl ..

Pakistan most philanthropic, giving nation in world: Masood

2 hours ago
 Pakistan announces squads for Asia Cup, ODI Serie ..

Pakistan announces squads for Asia Cup, ODI Series

2 hours ago
 NA dissolved as president approves PM's recommenda ..

NA dissolved as president approves PM's recommendation

2 hours ago
 DM’s parks, facilities witness record-breaking t ..

DM’s parks, facilities witness record-breaking total of over 15mln visitors in ..

2 hours ago
 Seven killed in Layyah road accident

Seven killed in Layyah road accident

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan