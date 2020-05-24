UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather Expected In City

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 09:00 PM

Hot, dry weather expected in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to Meteorological department, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 42 and 27 degrees centigrades respectively, on Sunday.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over the most parts of the country.

Related Topics

Weather Sunday

Recent Stories

SDTPS inaugurates Khorfakkan Monument

16 minutes ago

US reports 1,127 coronavirus deaths, fatalities up ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 8,599 new coronavirus cases, a reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 35,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

3 hours ago

GWU presents Eid al-Fitr clothes to participants o ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.