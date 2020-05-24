Hot, dry weather expected in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :Hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

According to Meteorological department, maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 42 and 27 degrees centigrades respectively, on Sunday.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over the most parts of the country.