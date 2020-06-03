UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Expected In City Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:46 PM

Hot, dry weather expected in city Lahore

The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hours.

However, rain with wind-thunderstorm was expected in Bhakkar, Layyah, Khushab, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Okara, Multan, Murree, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and Khanewal.

During the last 24 hours, rain with wind-thunderstorm occurred in most districts of the province including Mandi Bahuddin 15mm, Murree 10mm, Dera Ghazi Khan 6mm, Chakwal 5mm, Joharabad 4mm, Khanewal 2mm, Sahiwal, Noorpur Thal, Bahawalpur 1mm each, Lahore City 1mm.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Arabian sea are reaching central and southern parts of the country.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded as 36 and 23 Celsius, respectively on Wednesday.

