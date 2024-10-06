Open Menu

Hot, Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2024 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted on Sunday mainly a hot and dry weather in most parts of the country during the next 12 hours.

The PMD also predicted rain with windstorm and thunderstorm at isolated places in Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Northeast/South Balochistan, Potohar region and Kashmir during night.

Islamabad and Gilgit experienced 17 degree Celsius, Lahore 21, Karachi 28, Peshawar 18, Quetta 16, Murree 13 and Muzaffarabad 20 degree Celsius temperature on Sunday.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thunderstorm is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy and cold weather with chances of rain and wind thunderstorm in Leh.

