Hot, dry weather forecast

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :-:The Meteorological department has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province including provincial capital during the next 24 hour.

According to synoptic situation, continental air is prevailing over the most parts of the country.

On Tuesday, maximum and minimum temperature was recordedin the city as 36 centigrade and 26 centigrade, respectively.