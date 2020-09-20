UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 07:30 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while very hot in lower parts during next 24 hours.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), During past 24 hour, hot and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

The highest maximum temperature's were recorded in Turbat 43°C, Nurpurthal 42°C, Khanpur and Bahawalpur 41°C.

According to synoptic situation, Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

