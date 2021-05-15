UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 03:10 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :The Meteorological Department Saturday forecast very hot and dry weather for the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 27 to 29 and 40 to 42 degree centigrade, respectively with 60 to 70 percent humidity, in Karachi.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However dust-thunderstorm or rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Larkana and Sukkur divisions.

