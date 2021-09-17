Hot, dry weather forecast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.1 degree centigrade and 29.4 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 66 percent at 8 am and 45 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:58 am and set at 18:19 pm tomorrow.