Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 10:30 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 16.

5 degree centigrade and 7.7 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

However, gusty winds, cloudy weather/ rain is expected at isolated places in Barkhan while very hot conditions faced in Turbat, Lasbella, Awran and its surroundings areas.

Rain received Barkhan and Sibi district.

More Stories From Pakistan

