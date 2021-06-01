UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Sumaira FH 16 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 10:30 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours. According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 17.0 degrees centigrade and 08.3 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Tuesday.

However, rain-thunderstorm, gusty winds in expected at isolated places in Musahkel, Barkhan, Kohlu and surrounding areas of the province.

