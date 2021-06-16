Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 20.0 degrees centigrade and 10.

5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Wednesday.

However, rain- strong wind, thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Zhob , Musahkel, Loralai, Duki, Barkhan, Sibi, Ziarat, Harnai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Bolan, Nasirabad, Mand, Lehri, Sohbatpur, Jhal Mgsi and Jaffarabad district. While Barkhan district also received rain.