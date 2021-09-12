Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :The Meteorological Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 18.

0 degrees centigrade and 8.1 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Sunday.

However, rain-strong wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Zhob, Mushakhel, Barkhan, Kalat, Khuzdar, Ziartat, Sibi, Harnai, Loralai, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Kachi, Awaran, Lasbella and its adjoining areas for next 24 hours.