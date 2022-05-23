UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 07:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 18.5 degrees centigrade and 10.5 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

While, rain was received in Lasbela district. Gusty, dust rising winds are also expected in southern areas of the province during afternoon for next 48 hours.

