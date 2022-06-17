Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Met Office has forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of Balochistan during the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 23.5 degrees centigrade and 11.0 degrees centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

Rain-wind/thundershowers (with isolated heavy falls) are expected in Sibbi, Bolan, Barkhan, Musakhel, Lorlai, Sherani, Zhob, Harnai, Kalat, Khuzdar and its surrounding areas during evening/night.

However, dusty/dust rising winds are also expected in central and southern parts of the province while heavy falls may generate flood in the catchments areas of Northeast Balochistan, during next 48 hours.