Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department forecast hot and dry weather for respective areas of Balochistan for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 21.

0 degree centigrade and 112.4 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Sunday.

However, rain dust/thunderstorm predicted for different areas of the province including Zhob, Sherani, Barkhn, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Musakhel, Khuzdar, Lasbella and districts with gusty winds.