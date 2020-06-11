UrduPoint.com
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 10:28 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather for respective parts of Balochistan for the next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry weather for respective parts of Balochistan for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 19.0 degree centigrade and 13.0 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Thursday.

However, light rain with thunderstorms may occur at one or two places including Lasbela, Zhob and Barkhan district.

