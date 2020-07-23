Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry for respective areas of Balochistan including its provincial capital for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 21 degree centigrade and 11.

2 degree centigrade in Ziarat.

Rain/thunderstorms with dust raising winds expected at isolated places in Sherani, Barkhan, Kohlu, and Khuzdar districts.

Khuzdar received rain 6.3 mm and 0.4 mm in Gwadar district.