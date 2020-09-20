Hot, dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.3 degree centigrade and 28.7 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 66 per cent at 8 am and 38 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:00 am and set at 18:14 pm tomorrow.