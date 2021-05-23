Hot & dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot & dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 35.1 degree centigrade and 22.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 55 percent at 8 am and 35 percent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:14 am and set at 19:08 pm tomorrow.