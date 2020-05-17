(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 39.2 degree centigrade and 24.6 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 47 per cent at 8 am and 09 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:17 am and set at 19:04 pm tomorrow.