MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 43.0 degree centigrade and 26.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 50 per cent at 8 am and 17 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:14 am and set at 19:08 pm tomorrow.