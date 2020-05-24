UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hot, Dry Weather  Forecast For City

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:50 PM

Hot, dry weather  forecast for city

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast  hot and dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 43.0 degree centigrade and 26.5 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 50 per cent at 8 am and 17 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:14 am and set at 19:08 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather Sunday

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Khalifa congratulates UAE leaders on Ei ..

7 minutes ago

&#039;Mother of the Nationâ€™ provides breakfast t ..

22 minutes ago

Kuwait confirms 838 more virus cases, eight deaths

1 hour ago

DCT Abu Dhabi shares guidelines to reopen UAE capi ..

3 hours ago

Documentary on UAEâ€™s first astronaut mission pre ..

5 hours ago

Korea registers 25 new coronavirus cases

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.