Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For City

Mon 25th May 2020 | 06:10 PM

Hot, dry weather forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Monday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 45.5 degree centigrade and 29.3 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 42 per cent at 8 am and 14 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:13 am and set at 19:09 pm tomorrow.

