Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast hot and dry weather with chances of Dust Raising/gusty winds for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recordedas 42.5 degree centigrade and 30.1 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 60 per cent at 8 am and 30 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:10 am and set at 19:18 pm tomorrow.

