Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Country On Monday
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 08:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Lahore and most parts of the country on Monday.
However, rain wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.
Hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours, and very hot in southern parts. Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Potohar region, Islamabad, and Kashmir.
