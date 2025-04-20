Hot, dry weather forecast for country on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in Lahore and most parts of the country on Monday.

However, rain wind/thunderstorm is likely at isolated places in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Hot and dry weather prevailed in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours, and very hot in southern parts. Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm occurred in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Potohar region, Islamabad, and Kashmir.