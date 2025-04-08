Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2025 | 12:40 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The weather is likely to remain hot and dry in Lahore on Tuesday.
According to the Met office, temperatures are likely to be 4 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal in some parts of Sindh province, southern/central Punjab and Balochistan on Tuesday and Wednesday.
However, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas are likely to remain partly cloudy with light rain at a few places accompanied by strong winds and thundershowers. The weather of the last 24 hours was dry in most parts of the country while it was extremely hot in the plains.
Maximum temperatures were recorded: Dadu, Mohenjo Daro, Shaheed Benazirabad, 47°C, Khairpur, Rohri, Larkana 46°C, Rahim Yar Khan, Skrand, Jacobabad, Mithi and Sukkur recorded 45 degrees Celsius. In Lahore, maximum temperature was 42°C and minimum 24°C.
