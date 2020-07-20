Hot, dry weather forecast for Quetta

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast hot and dry for respective areas of Balochistan including its provincial capital for the next 24 hours.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 22.0 degree centigrade and 12.

2 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Monday.

Rain/thunderstorms with dust raising winds expected in Zhob, Sherani, Loralai, Musakhel, Barkha, Sibi, Dera Bugti, Harnai, Kohlu, Khuzdar, Bolan, Awaran ad Lasbela district, despite heavy rain may occur flash flood in local nullas in these areas.

About 10.7mm rain falling was recorded in Khuzdar district.