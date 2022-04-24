- Home
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2022 | 04:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather for most districts in the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mostly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the most areas of the province.
