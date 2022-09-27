- Home
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 04:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
