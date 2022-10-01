- Home
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2022 | 04:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most areas of the province.
