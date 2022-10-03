UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

