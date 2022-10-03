- Home
Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Muhammad Irfan Published October 03, 2022 | 05:01 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Monday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997.
