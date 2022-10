(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Saturday predicted hot and dry weather for the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, partly cloudy weather is predicted for Umerkot, Badin, Thatta, Tharparkar and Sanghar.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.