Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Sumaira FH Published October 11, 2022 | 05:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
