Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh
Sumaira FH Published October 16, 2022 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of Sindh during the next 24 hours.
Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.
