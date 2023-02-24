UrduPoint.com

Hot, Dry Weather Forecast For Sindh

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2023

Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 16-18 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 16-18 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 16-18 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 17-19 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 14-16 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 14-16 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 15-17 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 15-18 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

