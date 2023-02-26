Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 19-21 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 16-18 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 15-17 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 18-20 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 15-17 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 13-15 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 14-16 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 16-18 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.