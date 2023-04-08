Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast hot and dry weather with gusty winds for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded during the previous day in Karachi 33-38 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 33-35 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 39-41 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 36-38 degrees Centigrade.

However, hot and dry weather with gusty winds is likely to prevail in the province.