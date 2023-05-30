Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures recorded in Karachi 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 37-39 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Mitthi 39-41 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 35-37 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.